Hundreds pack Woodstock Square for one of metro Atlanta's only fireworks displays

It's a Fourth of July like no other. The majority of metro Atlanta's signature celebrations were silenced this weekend, as the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip on the state.

Some Georgians opted for private celebrations. FOX 5's Kaitlyn Pratt spotted winding lines outside of Fireworks City off of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Still, several cities forged on, including Woodstock, Canton, Cumming, and Carrollton.

Each city urged safety measures, such as social distancing and face masks, but did not mandate anything specific.