Hundreds of magicians 'appear' in Atlanta for annual convention

We love creating "magical moments" here on Good Day Atlanta — so, when we heard that 500 magicians from all around the world would be in Atlanta this week, we knew we needed to find them and put them on television!

This morning, we stopped by the Hilton Atlanta Airport hotel, where the International Brotherhood of Magicians is hosting its massive annual convention. The International Brotherhood of Magicians is the world’s largest organization dedicated to magicians and was founded back in 1922 by Len Vintus and Gene Gordon — which means the I.B.M. is celebrating its 100th anniversary here in Atlanta this year!

Atlanta is an especially appropriate place for the big event, considering the organization’s international president is local magician Ken Scott. We interviewed Scott back in April 2020, when told us about his passion for the magical arts.

"My love for magic came from my mom," he said. "She got me a magic book when I was eight, and she was always sending me to the library to check out more books. And that's how I would develop some of my tricks...and go show my friends and my family as much as I could."

I.B.M. members say being part of the organization provides access to continuing magic education, networking, and group travel and insurance benefits. Oh, and it also means taking part in the annual convention, which continues through Saturday and features a packed lineup of seminars, meetings, live performances, and social activities.

So, ready to see some of those magical moments we mentioned earlier? Click the video player in this article, say "abracadabra," and they’ll magically appear!





