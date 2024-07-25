Human trafficking investigation opened after 13-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped in College Park

A possible kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl is under investigation in College Park in what police are calling a potential human trafficking case.

Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel located at 4979 Old National Highway. According to the College Park Police Department, the girl was driven away from the location by a man.

The car fled into South Fulton and Clayton County, where officers from those jurisdictions pursued it. Eventually, the car returned to College Park.

Police caught up with it near the Riverdale Road and Interstate 285 split after an alert was issued for the vehicle.

Both the man and the girl were taken into custody by investigators.

Police have not said if the unidentified man would be charged but added that the case was being handled as a possible human trafficking case.

The girl, whose name has also not been released, was reported missing in South Fulton.

The case remains under investigation.