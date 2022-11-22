How to archive your Twitter history

Twitter has been on quite a ride recently. The social media platform has as new owner, Elon Musk. He fired people, and now many have walked out.

Honestly, it’s hard to know if the social media giant is getting a tweak or if it’s going away. But either way, don’t be caught off guard by possibly losing all of your personal Twitter history.

Many people do business on this format, and their histories can go back more than a decade. That's a lot of information. So save it – just in case.

EASY WAYS TO SAVE YOUR TWITTER HISTORY

On your desktop or laptop, go to that "More" button on the left-hand column. It’s at the bottom of that column. That’ll take you to "Settings and Support" then to "Settings and privacy." After clicking on them both, swing to the right side of the page to "Download an archive of your data."

You’ll have to re-enter your password, get a code to move on, then "Request archive."

FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was told in a message it could take 24 hours for my data to be ready.

Now, let’s pop over to your smartphone. Go into the Twitter app. It’s nearly the same process, but you get to the settings locations by tapping your profile picture to get there. Scroll down to "Settings and privacy" then to "Your account," and finally to "Download an archive of your data."

In this photo illustration the Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen displaying a Twitter logo. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

If the company keeps hemorrhaging critical engineering staff this archive may or may not work smoothly. So if you are interested in keeping your history, get to it.