The World Series is always a hot ticket and expensive, but how are the tickets this year for the Astros vs Phillies matchup?

How much are Astros vs Phillies World Series tickets?

According to Stubhub, overall sales for the World Series have increased more than 145% since Monday.

Tickets for Game 1 is starting at $539 and Game 2 is starting at $531.

Games 1 and 2 have the lowest-priced tickets for the series leading to ticket sales increasing 145% for Game 1 and 175% for Game 2. These games will be played in Houston.

"Astros fans are fired up as the team heads back to the World Series, ticket sales for Game 1 more than doubled since Monday, maintaining its position as the best-selling game of this series so far on StubHub," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Friday’s game in Houston is also the most affordable ticket of the series for fans looking to catch the Astros in their fourth championship appearance in the last six years."

How many tickets are still available?

For Game 1, there are more than 2,600 tickets available on StubHub. There are more than 3,200tickets available for Game 2. Fans can buy tickets up to one hour into games at Minute Maid Park.

The Phillies haven't won a World Series since 2008 and haven't played in one since 2009, so tickets are more expensive in Philadelphia with tickets starting at $788. Phillies fans could possibly come out cheaper by traveling to Houston for Games 1 and 2 to cheer on their team rather than purchasing a ticket in Philly. That scenario may have led to a spike in ticket sales for Games 1 and 2 in Houston.

Warning for Ticket Buyers

Never buy tickets off the street - don’t pay with cash, money transfer or payment apps - you can’t track your purchase so you limit your ability to recoup your money if you have any issues.

Use a trusted service - as an official partner of the MLB, StubHub offers peace of mind with 100% verified tickets. StubHub also backs every purchase with a FanProtect Guarantee and has accessible customer service for the rare instance of a ticket issue.

Make your money go further - being a savvy buyer can make your budget go further. Try searching for a single ticket rather than group tickets to possibly score some deals.

Careful sharing the barcode - everyone wants to share their excitement on social media but be sure to cover up that barcode to avoid anyone who may be inclined to copy your ticket.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, October 28 at 7:03pm CT.