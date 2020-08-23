How does one Cumming restaurant open during the pandemic and immediately see booming business?

Restaurants are continuing to struggle amid the persisting pandemic, particularly full-service restaurants. The Georgia Restaurant Association reported an estimated $5.6 billion loss in revenue since late March.

That being said... How does a Cumming restaurant, that has yet to offer online or over-the-phone take-out orders, manage to open in the middle of the pandemic and see so much success that they're already planning to expand?

First-time restaurant owner, Chantelle Wright, was brought to tears when asked about the community's response to Wright's Fish and Chips. She said she opened the shop off of Atlanta Road because she noticed a void in authentic British cuisine when she moved to America.

Pouring over every detail, Wright has British peas and flour imported, uses a customized British-inspired potato chipper and references her formal training in the United Kingdom in making daily dishes.

"It seems to me that they've gone to a lot of lengths to try to replicate the feeling of walking into a 'fish and chip' back home," said customer Nicholas Searle, originally from England. "It's certainly as authentic as you're going to get."

The small shop, also known as The Wright Chippy, opened its doors on July 3 and already has loyal customers, such as Searle.

A line winds out the door and sometimes down the block -- a rare sighting amid the coronavirus pandemic that has severely hampered people's "eating out" habits.

Wright said during their opening week, she "ordered a week's work of cod and potatoes, and [they] ran out in two days."

So what is The Wright Chippy doing right?

The Welsh emigrant credits word of mouth and a lack of quality options for British delicacies.

"We've been so well received by British ex-patriots, they haven't been able to go home this year and visit their friends and family and get their 'fish and chips fix' I guess," Wright added.

But the simple menu has attracted just as many Americans.

"I think they sort of yearn for a bit of the food from the other side of the pond," Searle said.

The Georgia Restaurant Association chalks up the traction to the power of an original concept. And while, fish and chips shops may be on every corner in the U.K., they're far and few between in Georgia.

"Great ideas are out there, and I think there is a real pent up demand from people [for them]," said Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association.

Bremer is urging people to continue supporting their favorite, local businesses to help keep them afloat during the pandemic. She said if you're not comfortable with the full dining-in experience to consider getting take-out.

And those far from Cumming may be able to get a taste of The Wright Chippy soon; Wright cited plans to expand to several locations in Georgia and later franchise the booming business.