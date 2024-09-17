How DeKalb County Schools has stepped up elementary school campus security

In brief: DeKalb County is implementing extra security personnel at all its elementary schools for increased safety. Monique Rose-Elekwuma, a retired law enforcement officer with 32 years of experience, has been hired as a security associate at Marbut Elementary School. The district's goal is to have an unarmed security associate present at each elementary school to bolster security measures. Funding for security positions comes from state grants dedicated to school security.



All DeKalb County elementary schools will soon have extra security personnel to ensure the buildings are safe.

DeKalb County has 36 security associates at elementary schools across the county.

"I have been in law enforcement for 32 years. I recently retired from the city of Atlanta," Monique Rose-Elekwuma explained.

For the last few weeks, Monique Rose-Elekwuma has patrolled the halls of Marbut Elementary School as their new security associate.

"My kids came to this school 15 years ago, so it was good to come back home," she said.

She's tasked with ensuring all doors are closed and locked and that the building itself is secure.

The district is working to station an unarmed associate at every elementary school as an added layer of security.

The district says school resource officers are already patrolling elementary campuses throughout the county, but these new associates will be based at one school throughout the day.

Monique Rose-Elekwuma, a retired law enforcement officer with 32 years of experience, walks the hallways of Marbut Elementary School as an unarmed associate.

SROs and campus supervisors are also positioned at the middle and high schools.

"When you have someone focusing solely on walking the building, making sure that the building is safe, making sure that doors are locked, and not propped, that allows teachers to do their job, that allows the kids to enjoy school, and to learn," DeKalb County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said.

Chief Whaley said the positions are funded using state grants aimed at school security.

While some elementary parents FOX 5 spoke to weren't sold on the positions, saying more security was needed at other campuses, others say the extra security gives them more peace of mind throughout the day.

"I think it's good, and I like the enhanced security that they have around here," Kandice Walker said.

"My daughter is in good hands here," she added.

Chief Whaley said they have about half of their school associate positions filled, and they're still accepting applications. He's hoping to fill all the positions in the next few weeks.