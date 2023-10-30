Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
6
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Haralson County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Houston hosts Ken Paxton's securities fraud trial starting April 15

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 12:56PM
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Attorney General Ken Paxton's securities fraud trial is scheduled for April 15 in Houston. Paxton's charges date back eight years. Paxton allegedly promoted a McKinney technology company's stock without disclosing that he received compensation for doing so. Paxton has maintained his innocence throughout this legal ordeal.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Pretrial disputes, including the choice of venue, contributed to the lengthy trial delay. Initially, the case began in Paxton's hometown in Collin County but was moved to Harris County following the prosecution's recommendation.

GettyImages-1240251360-3.jpg

FILE PHOTO. Ken Paxton. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Paxton faces serious charges, including two counts of securities fraud, a first-degree felony carrying a potential sentence of up to 99 years in prison, and one count of failing to register with state securities regulators, a third-degree felony with a maximum punishment of 10 years behind bars.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This trial is separate from Paxton's recent acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial. This trial focused on allegations of bribery and misconduct raised by former high-ranking officials in his office.

Even though the impeachment articles initially included charges related to the securities case, they were set aside for a separate trial and dismissed.

RELATED: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial

The upcoming securities fraud trial reminds Paxton that he still faces significant legal jeopardy despite his political triumph in the Senate.

Additionally, he remains under federal investigation for allegations made by former staffers.