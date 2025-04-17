House Judiciary Committee presses Fulton DA's office for records, warns of action

article

The Brief The House Judiciary Committee is demanding testimony and documents from four senior Fulton County employees of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office over alleged coordination with the January 6 Committee during the Trump investigation. DA Fani Willis’ office has delayed responding to the committee’s February request, citing legal concerns; a May 1 deadline has now been set, with threats of subpoenas if no compliance. The Georgia Senate committee is also still probing Willis’ conduct and her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with unresolved subpoenas still pending.



The House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), is escalating its ongoing investigation into what it calls "politically motivated prosecutions," focusing on the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and its criminal case against President Donald Trump.

What we know:

The committee announced Thursday that it continues to seek testimony and documents from four senior employees of District Attorney Fani Willis’ office: Chief Senior District Attorney Donald Wakeford, Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten, Assistant Chief Investigator Michael Hill, and Assistant Trina Swanson-Lucas. Letters requesting their voluntary cooperation were sent Thursday afternoon.

This marks the latest chapter in an inquiry that began in December 2023, when the committee opened its probe into the Georgia election interference case and Willis’ alleged coordination with the now-defunct January 6 Select Committee.

Focus on Coordination with January 6 Committee

Dig deeper:

The committee’s interest centers on a Dec. 17, 2021, letter from Willis to then-January 6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, in which she reportedly requested access to transcripts, emails, and travel records. Members of her office later traveled to Washington, D.C., at taxpayer expense, to meet with committee staff and review nonpublic materials, according to testimony from FCDAO Assistant DA Dexter Bond.

RELATED: Fani Willis declines to share Jack Smith, Jan 6 records, in a blow to conservative watchdogs

Chairman Jordan and others argue that such coordination raises questions about the impartiality of the case against Trump and warrants federal legislative scrutiny.

In past correspondence, Willis acknowledged receiving key materials from the January 6 Committee but has refused to turn them over to Congress, citing legal protections such as attorney-client privilege and work product doctrine.

Committee Pushes for Testimony After Delays

What they're saying:

According to the letters sent today to the senior employees of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, the committee requested on Feb. 6 that the group produce specific records and sit for transcribed interviews. They reportedly responded on Feb. 20, stating that DA Willis had instructed the employees not to disclose sensitive information and 30 additional days to secure legal counsel was requested. The committee granted the extension.

When that deadline passed, a request was submitted for another 45 days, during which Charlie Bailey was retained to represent the employees. The committee was later informed that the Fulton County Board of Commissioners had "partially approved" payment for Bailey’s services.

Now, more than two months after the initial request, the committee is demanding the employees submit the requested materials and schedule an interview by May 1. In the letters sent Thursday, Jordan and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) said the committee is prepared to use a compulsory process if the named employees do not comply.

RELATED STORIES

Possible subpoenas

What's next:

If the requested Fulton County staffers fail to comply, the committee may issue subpoenas or pursue other legal avenues to obtain the information.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for comment. As of publication, there has been no response. This story will be updated if and when the office provides a statement.

Ongoing Legal Challenges for Willis

Big picture view:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is also still under investigation by the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations, which was reauthorized in March to continue its investigation into allegations of misconduct involving Willis and her former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, in connection to the 2020 election interference case against President Trump and multiple co-defendants.

RELATED: Georgia Senate committee to reissue subpoena for DA Fani Willis in Trump election probe

The committee has asked a Fulton County judge to enforce a legislative subpoena against the district attorney after she failed to attend their most recent meeting in March. Willis was reportedly on a trip at the time with Wade.

RELATED: Video surfaces appearing to show Fulton DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade at LAX

"This has been going on now for many months," said Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, who chairs the committee. "We issued our subpoena back in September of ’24. We’re now six months later, and we haven’t gotten her to comply, even though the judge has ordered it. And, you know, we are fed up with that."

RELATED: Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump, others

Cowsert said the committee will offer several dates to Willis’ attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, in hopes of resolving the matter without further court involvement.

"Hopefully we will resolve this and she will begin to respond to the legal process like she expects the defendants in her courtroom to do," Cowsert said.

Cowsert also said the committee is still seeking documents from the DA’s office related to its investigation.

Willis' attorney sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The District Attorney and Special Committee have not reached an agreement to testify, and the District Attorney continues to challenge the witness subpoena in court. She has agreed to produce certain already publicly produced documents, and will do so at an appropriate time."