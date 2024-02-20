Hours of restricted access at Atlanta airport to expand after plan approved

The Atlanta City Council has approved a new plan aimed at addressing the issue of individuals seeking shelter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The move comes as a response to the influx of people, at one point numbering up to 300, who were spending nights at the airport.

The numbers saw a decline after collaborative efforts between the airport and MARTA resulted in a plan to assist individuals in finding alternative accommodations.

During cold weather in Atlanta, homeless individuals often seek refuge at the world's busiest airport. This has been a persistent issue that various entities, including the airport, city officials, and outreach groups, have attempted to address through task forces and efforts to find long-term solutions. The latest development involves a change in the city's "loitering" ordinance for the airport, expanding access around the clock.

The previous policy restricted access between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., but the newly passed ordinance unanimously by the Atlanta City Council removes those limitations.

Those who are neither flying nor picking up travelers will no longer be allowed inside the terminal. Airport officials cite passenger complaints of theft from baggage claim and unwanted harassment as reasons for this change.

In a statement, airport leaders emphasized that the legislation aims to clarify who is authorized to enter the airport and enhance safety and security protocols to maintain a secure environment for all.