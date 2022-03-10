GBI: Lawrenceville police officer attacked by hospital patient, second officer returns fire

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of a shooting involving a Lawrenceville Police officer Wednesday night.

Authorities said they were called to the Summit Ridge Behavioral Health Hospital off Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville around 10:40 p.m. in reference to an "unruly patient".

According to investigators, the officer was attacked by a hospital patient. The officer was shot during the attack as the patient attempted to disarm the officer.

A second officer then shot at the patient, the GBI said.

A 20-year-old patient was found in a fenced area at the back of the facility during a possible escape attempt, police said.

Officials confirmed the officer and the patient were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital. At last check, the patient remain in the ICU and listed in critical condition. The officer was listed in stable condition.

The GBI continues to investigate.

