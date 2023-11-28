Homeowner injured, 4 dogs rescued during Habersham County home fire

article

A home in Baldwin was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon, according to Habersham County Emergency Services press release.

The fire on Mallard Pond Circle was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

"We got the call for a residential fire with mutual aid from the county," said Baldwin Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Benfield. "Station 12 arrived on scene. They were the first ones on scene."

Upon Benfield’s arrival, command on the scene was transferred from Habersham County Emergency Services Station 12 Lt. Brandon Fields to Benfield.

Baldwin Fire Department Engine 41, Tower 41, Engine 42, and Squad 41 responded, along with Habersham County Emergency Services Engine 12, Med 12, Med 2, Med 21, Captain 1, Battalion 1, and PIO, and Cornelia Fire

Department Engine 2, Brush 2, and FM2.

Photo courtesy of Habersham County Emergency Services

"There was one injury – to one of the homeowners – and she’s been taken to Northeast Georgia for care," Benfield said. "I’m unsure of her condition."

Benfield also said 4 dogs were rescued during the fire.

Several units from Baldwin Police Department and a unit from Alto Police Department also responded.

Command at the scene was terminated at 7:48 p.m., with units reporting to Baldwin Fire Department for cleanup.

