Home invasion suspect shot and killed in DeKalb County, police say

A person trying to break into a DeKalb County apartment was shot and killed by the resident on Friday night, police say.

It happened at the Villas at Panthersville apartments located at 2929 Panthersville Road, which is in between Flat Shoals and Interstate 285.

Few details have been released, but DeKalb County Police confirmed a suspect home invader was shot and killed.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This is the second time this week a home invasion suspect was shot. In a separate incident in Fayette County, an Ohio man, who was wanted for murdering a 77-year-old woman, was shot by a man protecting his family, the sheriff says. That man is currently recovering at the hospital and will face multiple charges in Georgia and Ohio when he is released.

