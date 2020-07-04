Home Depot changes rope sales after nooses found in stores

article

Atlanta-based company Home Depot is temporarily changing the way it sells rope.

The company says the changes are coming after nooses were found inside several stores.

The nooses were first spotted about a year ago, but sightings have increased in recent weeks.

"Unfortunately, we’ve had some instances where spooled rope was used to create hate symbols and we’re not going to tolerate it," a Home Depot spokesperson told FOX Business. "Out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily removed spooled rope from our aisles."

Home Depot is now removing the giant spools of rope used to make the nooses and will only sell rope in pre-cut lengths at this time.

