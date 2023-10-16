Mail carriers unveil 2023 holiday shipping, mailing deadlines
ATLANTA - We are still more than two months out from Christmas, but it’s time to consider shipping deadlines.
With holiday shopping deals already out there and certainly the look of the holidays already in stores, it’s time to start thinking about how to get those gifts where they need to go. If you’re like the FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle, you’ve already grabbed some holiday gifts and stored them in the closet, but maybe it’s time to get some of them out for delivery. We’ve all had complaints about mail and packages in the last few years. Let's not make the problem worse.
US POST OFFICE
- USPS Ground Advantage: December 16
- First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): December 16
- Priority Mail: December 18
- Priority Mail Express: December 20
FEDEX
- FedEx Overnight: December 22, 2023
- FedEx 2Day: December 20, 2023
- FedEx Express Saver: December 19, 2023
- FedEx Ground/Home Delivery: December 13, 2023
UPS
- Ground shipping: Check ups.com
- 3-Day Select: December 20
- 2nd Day Air: December 21
- Next Day Air: December 22
Delaying deliveries will cost you more money. And, yes, packages may get to their destination after the deadlines, but they also may not. There are no assurances after these dates.