Mail carriers unveil 2023 holiday shipping, mailing deadlines

We are still more than two months out from Christmas, but it’s time to consider shipping deadlines.

With holiday shopping deals already out there and certainly the look of the holidays already in stores, it’s time to start thinking about how to get those gifts where they need to go. If you’re like the FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle, you’ve already grabbed some holiday gifts and stored them in the closet, but maybe it’s time to get some of them out for delivery. We’ve all had complaints about mail and packages in the last few years. Let's not make the problem worse.

US POST OFFICE

USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): December 16

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 20

FEDEX

FedEx Overnight: December 22, 2023

FedEx 2Day: December 20, 2023

FedEx Express Saver: December 19, 2023

FedEx Ground/Home Delivery: December 13, 2023

UPS

Ground shipping: Check ups.com

3-Day Select: December 20

2nd Day Air: December 21

Next Day Air: December 22

Delaying deliveries will cost you more money. And, yes, packages may get to their destination after the deadlines, but they also may not. There are no assurances after these dates.