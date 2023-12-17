Police investigate death in Hogansville house fire

Hogansville police are hoping the public can help them piece together what happened Saturday night leading up to a house fire and a man's death.

Police were called to Church Street at 7 p.m. where a single-story home and a van were engulfed in flames. They said they tried to rescue the person who was reportedly trapped inside, but had to battle the rapidly spreading fire first. It took nearly an hour to gain control.

Officials said fire crews tried to search the home several times for the victim, but there were large obstacles inside that elongated the process.

Finally, a man, believed to be a resident of the home, was found in what officials believe was a bedroom.

The State Fire Marshal's Office as well as the Troup County Coroner were called to investigate the cause of the fire and perform an autopsy to learn how the man died.

Anyone with information on the potential cause of the fire or any other helpful information is asked to call the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648 or email Det. Shane Williams at swilliams@hogansvillepd.com.

For now, Church Street between Greenough Street and Granite Street is closed and off limits.