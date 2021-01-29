Hobby Lobby to end popular 40 percent off coupon

Hobby Lobby is getting rid of its 40% off coupon and extreme couponers are not too happy about it.

The arts and crafts store chain will stop accepting the popular coupon on March 14.

Hobby Lobby says instead of the coupon for $0% off a single item. It will now offer more daily discounts in its stores.

But not everyone buys that explanation.

Some online shoppers even started the hashtag #Freethe40 movement.

