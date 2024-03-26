A history of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has a storied history dating back to its construction in the late 1970s. Here's more background on the structure.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in March 1977 and is the furthest of the three toll crossings of Baltimore's Harbor. Upon completion, the bridge structure became the final connection to Interstate 695 (the Baltimore Beltway), according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

The 1.6 mile Key Bridge crosses over the Patapsco River and is named after Francis Scott Key, who wrote the U.S. national anthem, the "Star Spangled Banner."

In the 1960s, the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (Interstate 895), the first crossing of Baltimore's Harbor, had reached its traffic size, and drivers faced traffic backups and delays each day during rush hours.

The bridge cost an estimated $110 million and represented the best option for drivers because it allowed for more traffic lanes and carried lower operating and maintenance costs than a tunnel.