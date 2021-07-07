Fire at historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce for second time this year

For the second time this year, firefighters have responded to the historic Krispy Kreme location along Ponce De Leon for a fire.

Atlanta firefighters said flames were showing through the roof when they arrived at the location shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire shortly before 5 p.m.

Damage could be seen to the roof.

The department tweeted photos of firefighters at the scene.

During the early morning hours of February 10, firefighters responded to the same location for a fire. That blaze was later ruled arson.

The building was in the process of being restored.

