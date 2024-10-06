Historic Clermont Hotel celebrating 100 years with free parties on Sunday

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Clermont Hotel, an iconic Atlanta landmark in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood, has a rich history dating back to its construction in 1924. Originally built as an apartment building named the Bonaventure Arms Apartments, it was later converted into a hotel in 1939. The property is also famous for housing the Clermont Lounge, a popular and long-standing basement strip club and nightclub that opened its doors in the 1960s.

The Atlanta Mayor’s office will present a plaque to the hotel on Sunday morning, recognizing this milestone for the landmark.

Throughout the years, the building has hosted a variety of nightclubs, including the "Gypsy Club" and "The Continental Room." In 1963, it briefly attempted to rebrand as the "Atlanta Playboy Club" in an unofficial nod to Hugh Hefner's magazine, though a lawsuit quickly shut it down.

The hotel faced challenges in later years, including a shutdown by health officials in 2009 due to serious code violations such as mold, bedbugs, and faulty plumbing. Fairway Capital put the property on the market in 2010, and it was purchased in 2013 by its current owners with plans to restore the hotel.

After extensive renovations, the Clermont Motor Hotel reopened in 2018 as a boutique hotel, carefully preserving its historic charm while bringing the facility up to modern standards. In recognition of its historical significance, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

Highlights of the property include a peacock-inspired lobby bar, the very cool rooftop bar with stunning views of the city, and Tiny Lou's, a swinging French-American brasserie named for the famous gypsy dancer from the annals of hotel history.

The Clermont Hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend with a series of parties.

There will be two parties on the rooftop, both of which are free to attend.

Party Above Ponce from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 will feature a live DJ, King of Pops popsicles, signature cocktails sponsored by Brown-Forman, and the Rooftop Taco Truck.

The Sunset Soiree on The Rooftop from 6 to 11 p.m. will also feature a live DJ spinning tunes for dancing.

Tiny Lou's is also hosting a VIP experience with passed appetizers, an oyster raw bar with caviar bumps, and champagne. The intimate affair will be hosted by Executive Pastry Chef Charmain 'Sugar' Ware-Jason and is limited to just 100 guests. Tickets are $150 and limited to 100 (may be sold out).