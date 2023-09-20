First responders rush to Hiram Walmart after report of double shooting

article

Two people were shot at the Walmart in Hiram Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart Super Center located at 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway at the corner of GA-92.

Photos and videos shared with FOX 5 show first responders flooding the scene.

Witnesses say they heard shots and were told to evacuate the store and leave the scene.

"As soon as a heard the second shot, I ran straight for the exit because I heard the gunshot come from my left side, so I ran to the right exit," said witness Devani Lopez. "I ran straight for the car. I could see everyone running for their lives. Everyone was just so panicked and scared."

First responders pour into the parking lot of the Walmart in Hiram after witnesses say there was a shooting on Sept. 20, 2023. (Brian Quiñones)

Lopez says he didn't leave the scene at first.

"I ran straight for my car, I didn’t even take off. I just hid in the backseat and I see everyone gathered in the entrance," Lopez said.

Hiram Police say the two people were rushed to an area hospital.

The identity of the two people shot have not been released.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a shooter.

Walmart released a statement late Wednesday evening reading:

"We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.