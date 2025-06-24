Georgia theme park visitors left stuck on rides after 'power disruption'

article

A thrilling trip to a South Georgia theme park turned terrifying for guests when a power outage left them stuck on rides for nearly an hour.

The scary situation happened over the weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta.

What they're saying:

The park says a power outage at a nearby utility substation caused disruptions in the area that caused the operational problems. It is not clear what caused the power outage.

According to a statement from Wild Adventures posted on Facebook, the park's team quickly worked to follow safety procedures and evacuate guests from rides where necessary.

Parents told WALB that some park visitors were stuck on rides while employees worked to get them to safety.

"We are deeply grateful to our dedicated hosts and local emergency personnel for their quick response and professionalism in managing the situation," the park's statement read. "Power has now been fully restored."

Wild Adventures apologized for the disruptions guests experienced and said that all guests who were at the park have been issued rain checks.

The other side:

Visitors praised the park for its actions during the disruption on Facebook.

"We were there and appreciate the cotton candy we got in lieu of our pizza which couldn't be cooked because of the outage everyone was working hard in this crazyyyy heat. Thanks for posting this y'all did great considering it was a VERY busy day for the park," one visitor wrote.

"Thanks for the free food and drinks during this inconvenience," another wrote. "Still a beautiful and fun day!"