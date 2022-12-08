Deputies: Man exposes himself to Paulding County Home Depot employee

article

Paulding County deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local Home Depot.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia.

According to deputies, the man recently exposed his private area to an 18-year-old employee in the store.

Investigators shared a photo of the suspect, who is seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark gray hoodie, and a light gray shirt.

If you recognize him, call the Pauling County Sheriff's Office's tip line at (770) 443-3047.