Hiram autoshop surpises single mom of 4 with new car

For more than a month, a single Hiram mother of four has had to find ways to take her kids to school.

When her car gave out, Melissa McNeil had to get creative. But on Monday, Christian Brothers Automotive surprised her with a car of her own.

The idea behind the car giveaway is simple: Single moms should be focused on their families, not car repairs.

A month ago, McNeil's home life and workflow were flipped upside down.

"It's very tough to make sure I get the kids to school and to work," she said.

Her job covers her entire household, but stretching that money for car repairs just wasn't in the budget.

For a second time, the Hiram community has rallied behind someone in need.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christian Brothers Automotive in Hiram, Georgia surprised a single mom with a free car.

"Part of our mission is not to repair vehicles, but to make an impact on the community," George Juarez said.

Someone reached out to Christian Brothers Automotive, explaining McNeil's situation.

"We found Melissa, and she's the perfect candidate for a car," Juarez said. "This vehicle is a 2010 Toyota Corolla with basically no miles. It has about 20,000."

A family donated the car, knowing it was once their loved one's, but someone else could make better use of it.

If you know of someone who would be a good candidate for a car from Christian Brothers, visit their website.