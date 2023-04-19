Man critically injured in Lithonia apartment shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A man was critically shot at a Lithonia apartment on April 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a Lithonia apartment.

Officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to 6136 Hillandale Drive after getting a 911 call of a person shot.

DeKalb County Police say officers found a man in his 40s inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition late Tuesday was not immediately known.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence and talking to residents to see if anyone saw anything.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made.