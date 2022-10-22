Hikers targeted in car break-ins at Chattahoochee River

Hikes along the Chattahoochee River are popular in metro Atlanta, but new signs also show that criminals are cashing in on that popularity. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area says there have been more than 100 reported car break-ins so far this year. That is more than double previous years.

"It's important that they kind of protect the outdoors," said Russ Jones. "People rely on these areas to get out and stretch their legs and if it's not safe, people are just going to stay in."

Park Rangers are working to stop the problem by increasing patrols. They also have turned to technology. License plate readers are now up around the park to try and combat smash and grabs.

"When we have a suspected vehicle or a license plate that is suspected of being involved in these types of crime, we can start tracking them on these camera systems and hopefully get ahead of them," said Chief Ranger Jeston Fisher.

Rangers have made four arrests since the readers went live, but Fisher says other law enforcement agencies have also made arrests. The major goal is to stop this type of crime on park property.

"You could be preparing for a jog or looking to go for a hike and be gone for maybe a minute down the trail and your car is already being hit," he said.

Rangers hope the visual presence, the signs, and technology can stop the problem to protect hikers like Jones.

"It's such beautiful weather you'd hate for people to be afraid to be out in the neighborhood doing things like this," Jones said.

Rangers recommend that you do not leave valuables in your car. They say that is the best defense, so you do not become a victim.