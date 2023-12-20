High-tech intervention helps police locate missing Dacula man

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments they found a missing 59-year-old man who was reported missing from his Dacula home on December 12.

The search for Easterling Klien started immediately after a missing person’s report was filed. Drawing upon past knowledge of a similar incident where Klien was found near his home in the woods, officers collaborated with the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit to leverage advanced technology in locating the missing individual.

The aviation unit, utilizing heat-sensing technology, was able to spot a heat source deep within the woods. The officers, armed with this critical information, located him surrounded by dense brush, several minutes into the operation. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, officers used a heavy blanket to transport Klien safely out of the woods and into the care of a waiting ambulance.

Klien, who had been exposed to cold temperatures overnight, was checked out by medics.