High-stakes runoff races head to Georgia voters Tuesday

The Brief Georgia voters are casting ballots in several key primary runoff elections Tuesday. President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp have endorsed opposing candidates in the Republican U.S. Senate runoff. Low voter turnout is expected, making turnout efforts critical in several closely watched races.



Georgia voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of closely watched primary runoff elections that could shape the state's political landscape ahead of November's general election.

For complete Election Day coverage and live results as polls close Tuesday night, visit FOX 5 Atlanta or stream coverage live at 7:30 p.m. on the FOX LOCAL app.

Among the most high-profile contests is the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate, where the winner will advance to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the general election.

Senate runoff draws attention

What we know:

The Republican Senate runoff has highlighted a rare split between two of Georgia's most influential Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has secured the endorsement of President Donald Trump, while former college football coach Derek Dooley is backed by Brian Kemp.

Kemp has argued that political outsiders have historically performed well against Democratic incumbents, while Trump has thrown his support behind Collins as Republicans seek to reclaim the Senate seat in November.

Governor's race runoff also on ballot

What we know:

Voters are also deciding the Republican nominee in Georgia's gubernatorial runoff.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is facing businessman Rick Jackson in a closely watched contest for the party's nomination.

LATEST STORY: Georgia primary runoff poll: Rick Jackson and Burt Jones in dead heat

Jones has earned endorsements from both Kemp and Trump. Kemp has described Jones as the conservative candidate best positioned to keep the governor's office in Republican hands.

RECENT STORY: Gov. Kemp appears on campaign trail with Burt Jones, Derek Dooley

Jackson, a self-funded businessman, has campaigned on building upon the policies and initiatives implemented during Kemp's administration.

Other statewide contests on the ballot

Voters will also decide nominees in several other runoff elections, including races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner, state school superintendent and Public Service Commission.

Turnout expected to play major role

What you can do:

Election officials and candidates are urging voters to participate as turnout is expected to be relatively low. Political observers note that runoff elections often attract fewer voters than general primaries, increasing the impact of those who do cast ballots.

With several competitive races on the ballot, candidates across the state spent the final days of the campaign focused on turnout efforts aimed at energizing supporters and securing enough votes to advance to the general election.

Election officials say nearly 483,000 early and absentee ballots have already been cast ahead of Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgia law allows anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. to cast a ballot, even if voting continues after polls officially close.

Voters can verify their polling location, registration status and sample ballot through Georgia's My Voter Page or by contacting their county elections office.