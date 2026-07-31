Braves host Nationals at Truist Park: Game preview & forecast

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The Brief The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (64-45) host the Washington Nationals tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Truist Park, looking to build on Thursday night's 5-4 comeback victory. Right-hander Bryce Elder (6-6, 3.96 ERA) will likely get the start for Atlanta in Game 2 of the four-game home set. Prime weather for Friday night with low humidity and clear skies in the 70s and 80s, before scattered storm risks return Saturday afternoon.



The Atlanta Braves kick off the weekend at Truist Park looking to build on their division lead as they continue their home series against the Washington Nationals.

Coming off a thrilling 5-4 victory on Thursday evening, the NL East-leading Braves (64-45) face a Washington squad (55-55) aiming to make up ground in the standings. First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:15 p.m.

Pitching matchup

Big picture view:

Right-hander Bryce Elder is likely to take the mound for Atlanta in Friday night's matchup. Elder enters the start with a 6-6 record, a 3.96 ERA, and 98 strikeouts across 113.2 innings pitched this season. He will look to give Atlanta depth on the mound and keep Washington’s opportunistic offense quiet early.

The Nationals probable counter is veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.65 ERA), who will try to bounce back against a Braves lineup ranking near the top of the league in slugging percentage.

Players to watch

Local perspective:

For the Braves, Matt Olson continues to anchor the middle of Atlanta's order, leading the club with 28 home runs and 54 extra-base hits. Ozzie Albies brings momentum into the weekend after driving in eight runs over his last 10 games, while Michael Harris II continues to deliver clutch hits in late-inning situations.

The other side:

The Nationals star shortstop. CJ Abrams, remains Washington’s biggest threat, carrying 27 home runs and 82 RBIs into the weekend set.

What will the weather be like at Truist Park?

If you are heading out to Truist Park or spending time at The Battery Atlanta this weekend, here is what the FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking for weather conditions:

Friday evening (7:15 p.m. first pitch) : Prime baseball weather. Expect low humidity and clear skies, with kickoff temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s dropping comfortably into the 70s after sunset.

Saturday afternoon : Scattered storm threat. Warm and humid conditions build up with a high around 84 degrees. Scattered afternoon and early evening storms will move through Metro Atlanta, so pack rain gear and prepare for potential tarp delays.

Sunday afternoon: Warm with pop-up showers. Highs reach near 86 degrees. Typical late-summer pattern with isolated pop-up showers possible during afternoon play.

Gates at Truist Park open two hours prior to scheduled first pitch times throughout the weekend.