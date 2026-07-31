Low humidity, sunshine before weekend storms move in

The Brief Dew points have dropped into the low 60s around Metro Atlanta and into the 50s across the North Georgia mountains. High temperatures will reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies, creating ideal conditions for outdoor evening plans. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.



Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are in for a pleasant treat on the final day of July, with lower humidity levels and clear skies making for a comfortable Friday across the region. However, the FOX 5 Storm Team warns that a completely rain-free Friday will give way to a stormy weekend as a slow-moving front approaches.

A crisp start to the morning

Local perspective:

Morning commuters were greeted with noticeably drier air to cap off the month. Dew points dropped to 62°F in Atlanta, while parts of the North Georgia mountains experienced fall-like dew points dipping into the 50s.

While a few areas to the south and east may still feel slightly muggy, the overall air mass is significantly improved compared to earlier in the week. Friday's afternoon highs will climb to near 90°F to 92°F under mostly sunny skies, but the lower humidity will keep conditions seasonable without feeling overwhelming.

Friday stands out as the only completely dry day in the near-term forecast, making it the best evening for outdoor plans. By Saturday morning, an approaching cold front will begin pushing moisture back into Georgia.

Weekend timeline & impacts

For Saturday:

Storm chances will build from west to east beginning late Saturday morning and peaking through the afternoon hours. These storms will primarily be heavy rain and lightning producers, though meteorologists are monitoring for localized strong to severe wind gusts.

For Sunday:

The slow-moving front will begin nudging the highest storm chances slightly farther east, but high rain probabilities remain in place across the local area.

The FOX 5 Storm Team notes that while rain chances are elevated both days, the weekend will not be a continuous, all-day washout. Rain will come in brief windows, though most communities across North Georgia can expect to measure rainfall at some point over Saturday and Sunday.