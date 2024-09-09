High-speed chase exceeds 140 mph on I-85; Children found in car

A Forest Park man is facing multiple charges after leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed chase exceeding 140 mph with his vehicle’s lights off and two children inside.

The incident occurred on Sept. 2 when a Coweta County deputy spotted a Ford Explorer traveling north along Interstate 85 near mile marker 40. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was initially clocked at 100 mph. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Hiram Ramos-Pabon, accelerated, reaching speeds of over 140 mph.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released these images from a high-speed chase along I-85 on Sept. 2, 2024. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Video footage captured from the deputy’s patrol vehicle shows the officer informing dispatch of the increased speed as the chase unfolded.

During the pursuit, Ramos-Pabon allegedly brake-checked a semi-truck on an exit ramp, causing his vehicle to pin against a guardrail. At that point, Ramos-Pabon exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

K-9 Officer Steve-O was then released and is credited with apprehending the suspect. Deputies suspect Ramos-Pabon had been drinking, which may have prompted him to flee. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities discovered two juveniles among the passengers.

Ramos-Pabon has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude, and child endangerment.

He remains in the Coweta County Jail without bond.