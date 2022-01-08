High school basketball game played without fans for fear of violence

High school basketball teams on Monroe County played each other Friday night, but there were no fans in the stands.

Law enforcement officials said school administrators weren't taking precautions due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the decision to close the game between Mary Persons and Jackson High School WAS for fear of retaliation for a deadly shooting.

Police say two teens got into an argument inside a Forsyth Walmart on Jan. 2. That argument escalated to deadly gunfire.

17-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED AT MONROE COUNTY WALMART

17-year-old Cedric Mayes was shot and killed following an argument at the Walmart at 180 N Lee Street. One suspect, 17-year-old Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden, was arrested and accused of shooting Mayes.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and Forsyth police responded to the scene. Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies took Bowden into custody.

The sheriff's office said the rest of the weekend's games will be played, but fans will have to go through metal detectors.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday's games will receive refunds.