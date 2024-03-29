High pollen counts impacting those with, without allergies

You're definitely noticing it if you are not feeling it that pollen season is here. The high counts we've seen this week are affecting people with and without allergies.

Experts say the weather so far this year has led to the perfect conditions for pollen to thrive.

"We need nice wet weather, so we had a nice watering of our pollen even before the season started, and then we needed the warm weather, and then we need a lot of sunlight," Dr. Lily Hwang of Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said.

In fact according to data from Atlanta Allergy and Asthma pollen counts this year in March are the third highest in the last 10 years. Only 2020 and 2021 saw higher numbers.

Dr. Hwang said going outside in the evening when pollen levels are lower and showering when entering your home can help keep allergies at bay. And when the pollen count is this high, she says, even people without allergies can experience symptoms.

"Some of these things, like pine, is really a large molecule, so it doesn't actually get a response from your immune system, but it does cause an irritant reaction to your nasal passageway and your eye mucosis, and so a lot of patients will still experience, the congestion, the drainage the sneezing so everything an allergy patient would experience they're also experiencing it," she explained.

While rain helped wash away some of the pollen this week, Dr. Hwang said with a dry week ahead, we can expect the pollen count to rise in the coming days.

"This is kind of like what you could consider maybe a warning sign for you if you're already having symptoms to go ahead and get on the medicines because it takes a while for your body to respond to the medicines that we use especially over the counter," she said.