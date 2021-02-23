Hershey's announces new organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

article

A popular candy is going organic.

The Hershey Company has revealed new organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The new candy will be available in the original milk chocolate flavor as well as dark chocolate.

To be labeled organic, a product has to contain at least 95% organically-produced ingredients.

The company also announced it'll soon offer organic versions of its classic milk chocolate and dark chocolate Hershey bars.

