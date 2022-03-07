Herschel Walker visits Atlanta school to learn about school choice

Former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker officially joined the world of politics Monday when he qualified to run for U.S. Senate.

Walker, a Republican, hopes to unseat current Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.

INSIDERADVANTAGE POLL: KEMP LEADS PERDUE IN GOP GOVERNOR’S RACE, WALKER SURGES IN U.S. SENATE RACE

Before he filed his paperwork at the Georgia State Capitol, Walker sat down for an exclusive interview with FOX 5 about his campaign.

"We put people in office that doesn't seem to care about this country anymore. We put people in office that doesn't seem to do what they were elected to go to Washington to do, and I said, ‘You know, if I can change it and I just sit back and do nothing, what kind of man would I be?’" Walker said.

FOX 5 joined Walker as he toured Bright Futures Academy in northwest Atlanta.

The small, private, Christian school serves about 75 middle and high school students at no cost to them. Instead, the school pays the estimated $11,000 per student per year using a combination of grant funding, individual donations and money received through Georgia's Qualified Education Expense Credit program, which allows taxpayers to redirect their state income taxes to a scholarship fund.

ABRAMS, KEMP AMONG CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY FOR GEORGIA'S 2022 ELECTIONS

Walker is a proponent of school choice, though he said he has not decided whether tax credits, vouchers or another method are the best way forward.

"That's what I say, I want to look into and not to jump in and just assume that I know," said Walker. "I think I've got to continue to talk to the educators and that's the reason I'm here just to see how this is working, what is going on, how you're getting funding and just what's happening."

Recent polling shows Walker has a significant lead over his Republican primary opponents, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and veterans Kelvin King and Latham Saddler.

Though others in the race have raised questions about Walker's ability to compete against Warnock in the general election after information surfaced about Walker's turbulent and sometimes violent past.

"I don't regret that at all," said Walker. "Because I said, there's nothing I've done that I'm ashamed of in front of God and that's who I gotta be ashamed of it."

The primary is scheduled for May 24.

