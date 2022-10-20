Herschel Walker campaigns at GOP rally in Macon

Several Republican Party leaders joined Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker at a campaign stop in Macon on Thursday morning.

Walker advocated for investing in law enforcement and the military as well as criticized how President Joe Biden's administration has handled the economy.

"What hurts my feelings is high gas prices," Walker said during a speech. "What hurts my feelings is that people can't afford to put food on the table. What hurts my feelings is you not supporting my military, my police officers. What hurts my feelings is that you trying to indoctrinate my children because of the color of their skin."

WARNOCK MAINTAINS POLL LEAD, WALKER GOES ON THE ATTACK

After the rally, a person appeared to approach Walker with condoms on stage. He and Walker appeared to exchange words. Walker walked away and took photos with supporters.

2022 MIDTERMS LATEST NEWS

The incident comes after Walker, who supports restrictions on abortion outlined in Georgia's so-called "Heartbeat Bill," denied allegations he paid for a woman's abortion. Walker said his position is the same as Georgia’s law, which bans abortion at six weeks.

"Instead of aborting those babies, why aren’t you baptizing those babies?" Walker asked Warnock during a televised Savannah debate.

FOX NEWS' SEAN HANNITY HOSTS TOWN HALL FOR HERSCHEL WALKER

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock scheduled events in Athens and Atlanta on Thursday.

Walker next heads to Cordele for a Thursday evening rally.

The Associated press contributed to this report.