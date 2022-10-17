Herschel Walker town hall held in Acworth by Fox News' Sean Hannity

Hundreds of Herschel Walker supporters in Acworth Monday night for a town hall hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity.

There were cheers and a standing ovation for Walker as he took center stage at the town hall. Walker talked about the one and only debate he had with his opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock

"I see a guy pretending to be a senator and I hope everyone watching the debate saw he came unprepared," said Walker.

Walker said Warnock constantly dodged questions.

"That says right now who’s prepared to be a senator. I'm not afraid to answer questions. To be a leader, you have to stand up, and be a leader," said Walker.

Senators from South Carolina, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, joined the town hall saying control of the Senate is at stake and urged voters to throw their support behind Walker.

"Give Herschel the ball, he's the best bet for Georgia," said Graham.

After voting Monday morning, Warnock touted his accomplishments and talked about his opponent.

"Herschel Walker isn't ready. I pointed out he claimed to be an officer and that he threatened a shootout with police, his response was to produce a fake badge," said Warnock. He was eluding to what appeared to be a law enforcement badge that Walker flashed during Friday night's debate.

The race has been brutal, filled with political ads attacking the character and personal lives of both candidates.

"The truth is, I've had problems years ago, but I've been very transparent and I came forward. Right now, he's sealed his divorce papers and he's hiding behind court papers," said Walker.

"The people of Georgia deserve a serious person to represent them at serious times. I'm committed to doing that work. I've been very transparent about my life, it's an open book," said Warnock.

The town hall was aired nationally on "Hannity".