Heroin, $261K in cash, guns seized in Cobb County drug bust

article

Cobb County deputies say they seized a massive amount of cash, heroin, and guns during a drug bust.

What we know:

Authorities say the seizure stemmed from a traffic stop and the help of several partner agencies.

During the stop, officials say they found $261,197 in cash.

Deputies also reportedly found 867 grams of heroin (the equivalent of 2,000 tablets), 39 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, and five firearms.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about the traffic stop or who may be facing charges as part of the drug bust.

The investigation is ongoing.