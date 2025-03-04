Heroin, $261K in cash, guns seized in Cobb County drug bust
article
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County deputies say they seized a massive amount of cash, heroin, and guns during a drug bust.
What we know:
Authorities say the seizure stemmed from a traffic stop and the help of several partner agencies.
During the stop, officials say they found $261,197 in cash.
Deputies also reportedly found 867 grams of heroin (the equivalent of 2,000 tablets), 39 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, and five firearms.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared details about the traffic stop or who may be facing charges as part of the drug bust.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story came from a post on X by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.