Heroin, $261K in cash, guns seized in Cobb County drug bust

By
Published  March 4, 2025 7:35am EST
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Part of what was seized in the reported drug bust (Courtesy of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County deputies say they seized a massive amount of cash, heroin, and guns during a drug bust.

What we know:

Authorities say the seizure stemmed from a traffic stop and the help of several partner agencies.

During the stop, officials say they found $261,197 in cash.

Deputies also reportedly found 867 grams of heroin (the equivalent of 2,000 tablets), 39 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, and five firearms.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about the traffic stop or who may be facing charges as part of the drug bust.  

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information for this story came from a post on X by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

