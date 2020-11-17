Here's how to track the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree's journey to Washington

article

Santa Claus might not be coming to town quite yet, but the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is well on its journey to Washington, D.C.

The truck, carrying the 55-foot Englemann Spruce, traveled through Illinois Monday escorted by state troopers.

It was cut in Colorado last week and is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Friday.

The tree is making stops along the way.

If you are interested in tracking the tree's journey, you can follow it on the tracker's website.

