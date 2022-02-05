Henry County teen says he never received college admission test scores

A metro Atlanta high school student claims he’s been waiting for his ACT scores for weeks.

Kenneth Jenkins is working to figure out what to do next after he says his ACT scores are lost.

"It’s left me feel hallowed. It’s like four years of hard work is neutered because the ACT couldn’t get their stuff together." Jenkins said. "I got an email back from the ACT letting me know that they lost my scores."

He took the test in December at McDonough High school.

The teen took the SAT but was hoping to use the scores from the ACT to apply to schools and scholarships.

"The Zelle Miller scholarship is the big one for Georgia, and it pays for your tuition. There’s no way to earn that back after you graduate. You need a 26 or higher on the ACT and I basically left with no scores to show," Jenkins said.

Paola Jenkins says she tried calling to get answers but because Kenneth is 18-years-old they wouldn’t talk with her.

"It wasn’t just a little oops. A lot is put on it and these kids take these test for the financial aid and help," Paola said.

This family doesn’t believe he’s the only one.

"They simply provided him with a template he was suppose to fill in with his information to send to the universities on their behalf from his email address," Paola noted.

The family worries no college will believe the template or form is legitimate unless the actual company reaches out on his behalf.

Kenneth said the company offered a 60 dollar refund and said he could take the test again for free, but money is the least of what he’s worried about.

"I was hoping this was the last horah or a one time done thing but it’s not. It’s continuing to play out. I’m pretty sure no colleges I wanted to send these scores to are going to accept these scores because they are so late," Kenneth Jenkins said.

FOX 5 reached out to the ACT Company for answers. A spokesperson said they are looking into the incident.

