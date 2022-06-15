Expand / Collapse search
Henry County Sheriff's deputies mourn fallen sergeant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:05PM
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

 Sergeant Sean M. Free with the Henry County Sheriff's Office (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a sergeant who they say was beloved by colleagues and friends.

"It is with a heavy heart that The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Sergeant Sean M. Free," a statement by the sheriff's office reads in part.

The sheriff's office said Sgt. Free passed away on Tuesday.

"Free was known amongst his friends to have a smile that lit up any room and as an outspoken proponent for his friends," the sheriff's office wrote. "His dedication to his companions was rivaled only by his dedication to law enforcement and his great faith."

Free worked with the Henry County Sheriff's Office for almost 16-years, authorities say.

"Erroneously, it has been circulating on social media that Sgt. Free died from a heat stroke. Cause of death has not been concluded at this time and will be determined by The Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's office statement reads.

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff himself is asking people not speculate opening or online.

"Out of respect to the family, please ensure that information is not dispersed about Sgt. Free without the direct approval and confirmation from the family or the Henry County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett wrote.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the area posted condolences for Sgt. Free's family, colleagues and friends on social media.