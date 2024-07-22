Henry County school board names sole superintendent finalist

article

Dr. John Pace III was named the sole finalist to serve as the Henry County school superintendent for the upcoming school year.

The board unanimously made the decision during a specially called meeting on Monday. This sets in motion a 14-day mandatory waiting period under Georgia law before the board can move forward with ratifying a contract for Dr. Pace’s employment.

"We gave serious consideration to the input from our community, and we are so thankful for that input," said Board Chair Sophe Pope. "Participants in our survey wanted a Superintendent with experience as a principal, teacher, and assistant superintendent. Dr. Pace checks all those boxes. They wanted a leader who promoted vision, culture, and instructional leadership, with a background in operations, resource, and personnel management. He has extensive experience in all those areas. Most importantly, they wanted a leader who is honest and ethical, and I believe Dr. Pace is that person."

"Thank you to the Henry County Board of Education for this opportunity. I am humbled and honored to be considered and selected as a finalist for the Superintendent of Henry County Schools," said Dr. Pace. "I look forward to working with the students, parents, employees, and community in the continued ‘Pursuit of Exceptional’ in HCS."

Who is Dr. John Pace III?

Dr. Pace currently serves as the deputy superintendent for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.

He holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational policy, planning, and leadership from the College of William and Mary, as well as a Master of Science degree in music education from Florida International University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music/business finance from the University of Miami.

He has served in his current role since 2002, during which time, he assisted the current superintendent by overseeing the Office of School Leadership and Performance and the daily operation of 350 traditional K-12 schools and technical colleges serving more than 240,000 students.

He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of School Operations (2021-2022), Region Superintendent of the Central Region Office (2017-2021), and Administrative Director of the Education Transformation Office in the Division of Academic Support (2015-2017).

Prior to his serving roles in a district-level administrative capacity, he accumulated more than a decade in school-level leadership, including as principal of Myrtle Grove K-8 Center (2011-2015), assistant principal of Norland Elementary School (2007-2011), and school administrator for the William H. Turner Technical Adult Center (2007-2011).

He also spent seven years in the classroom as a music instructor, jazz band director, and co-concert and marching band director for Miami Norland Senior High School.

If approved, Dr. Pace would take over for Dr. Carl Knowlton, who has been the interim head of Henry County Schools since the departure of Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis.

The Henry County School District is the eighth-largest school district in Georgia, serving nearly 44,000 students, 6,000 staff, with 50 schools, and a budget of about $561.4 million.