Man pulls gun on woman, breaks her nose, Henry County police say

Henry County police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman, then assaulted her, following a verbal altercation.

It all started when the suspect and victim crossed paths in the parking lot of the Food Depot on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge the afternoon of May 11.

According to the incident report, the victim was driving in the parking lot when she passed a man on foot. She told police the man yelled to her, "Learn how to drive." And she replied, "I know how to [expletive] drive."

Henry County Police Sgt. Anthony Militello told FOX 5, "The suspect then entered a silver or gray SUV-type vehicle, which was occupied by a young black female who was in the passenger seat."

The man followed the woman a short distance to Stockbridge Elementary School on Harrell Drive, and blocked her vehicle in the parking lot to prevent her from leaving. The victim told police, "The subject walked to her vehicle pointing a silver in color semi-automatic handgun at her and said, "Do you know who you [expletive] wit?"

"She did have her driver’s side window down", said Sgt. Militello. "And struck her in the nose which actually broke her nose."

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Medics transported the woman to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, with a slim build, approximately 18 to 20 years old.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Henry County Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

"He may be living in that area", said the Sergeant. "So, we are hoping that the public does recognize him, and come forward and prevent anyone else in Henry County from getting hurt."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.