Henry County PD looking for 2 people who allegedly took purse at Sam's Club

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department is looking for two people who are suspected of taking a shopping cart holding a purse at a local store.

The purse contained approximately $832, 2 debit cards and a driver's license. It happened on Dec. 29 at the Sam's Club store at 1765 Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two people in the photograph should contact Det. J Blackburn at 770-288-7755, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.