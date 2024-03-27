Dad's murderer out on bail while daughters suffer for 7 years, Henry County family says

The Williams family is frustrated with the justice system after waiting seven long years for accountability, and there is still no trial date set.

In fact, the family says the man accused of killing a devoted husband and father is out on bond while they continue to suffer.

Solomon Williams' wife told FOX 5 she goes through all kinds of emotions: sadness, anger and frustration.

Solomon and Louisa Williams (Photo supplied by family)

She said what happened to her family is just not fair.

"I think my husband tried with all his might not to let this man come in, and to save us," Louisa Williams told FOX 5 back in 2017.

Union City police told her the intruder, Dexter Hubbard, shot and killed Williams, her devoted husband and father to her children, while he was changing the locks on the front door of the family's home.

Even more heartbreaking, his wife and three daughters were home and witnessed his murder.

Seven long years later, Williams said justice had eluded her family.

Solomon Williams poses with family (Photo supplied by family)

"I will never be okay completely," she admitted. "It's been seven years, and it's just way too long to wait for justice."

Williams said murder suspect Hubbard has been out on bond while her daughters have been forced to grow up without their father and spend their time in therapy.

"The frustration. The trips to the hospital, trips to therapy. My daughter being bullied in school because she's non-sociable. Me having to juggle work and be mom and dad," the mother exclaimed.

Williams said her husband's case should be a top priority.

She claimed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office hasn't communicated with her, nor returned her call.

"This guy lives 20 miles away from me. We can be at the same Walmart. It's not fair he's living with his family, living his life," the Henry County mother explained.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to District Attorney Fani Willis' office. They pointed out that the state opposed bond for this murder suspect, but the judge granted it anyway.