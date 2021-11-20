Henry County military dad surprises daughters with return from deployment

Two Henry County students got an early holiday surprise on Friday when their military dad surprised them with a reunion at their schools.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ricardo Bachelor said he was supposed to return home from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in October, but his deployment was extended. He hadn't been home since March.

He was reunited with his oldest daughter, Samarra Bachelor, at Locust Grove Middle School. She said she tries to talk to him as often as she can while he's away, and she's excited to have her dad back for Thanksgiving.

"I felt very surprised because I thought I wouldn't see him for weeks," Samarra said.

After that, the father and daughter went to Unity Grove Elementary School to surprise Bachelor's youngest daughter, Saniya Bachelor.

"It's been very nice and very calming," Saniya said.

She broke down into tears when she explained how much she missed her dad.

"It's a little bit overwhelming because she's very emotional," Master Sgt. Bachelor said of seeing his youngest child. "Very good to be back. I count on the oldest a lot to help me."

Master Sgt. Ricardo Bachelor said he was supposed to return home from deployment in October, but his deployment was extended. He reunited with his daughters at Locust Grove Middle School and Unity Grove Elementary School.

Master Sgt. Bachelor said he's had to leave his oldest daughter for all seven of his deployments. He noticed how much his eighth-grader has grown since March.

"It makes it kind of difficult and seeing them grow and not being part of their life on an everyday basis it can be kind of challenging," Master Sgt. Bachelor said.

Bachelor said he is part of a nuclear deterrent force.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP