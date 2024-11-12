Kidnapped: Cassidy Cornett 'forcibly taken' by man in Stockbridge, Henry County police say

Henry County police say officers are searching for Cassidy Cornett, who may have been abducted by Timothy Roberts.

Cornett, listed as an endangered person by the police, was forcibly taken from Scarborough Road.

Timothy Roberts (Henry County Police Department)

Roberts was last seen driving a green Toyota RAV4 with Georgia license plate number SCZ8147.

Cornett, who has brown hair, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or their whereabouts is asked to contact Det. L. Peters at 770-288-8494, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Cassidy Cornett (Henry County Police Department)

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details. It was not immediately clear if a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has been issued.

