Henry County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive, sheriff says

An inmate of Henry County Jail died Friday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, jail detention staff found 45-year-old, Neiro L. Hardeman, of Atlanta, unresponsive while conducting a routine headcount on Nov. 24. Staff attempted to revive Hardeman, but he was later pronounced dead by the Henry County Coronor's Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Unit, in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

An official cause of death has not been released by the Henry County Coroner's Office; however, authorities do not believe there was foul play.

Hardeman had been in custody since Aug. 21, 2023, on charges of felony probation violation related to an original shoplifting charge.