Inmate found dead in Henry County Jail cell

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is opening an investigation after a 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell just two weeks after being sent to the Henry County Jail.

Donte Battle from Scottdale, who was being held on charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of/attempt to commit certain felonies, was found on Jan. 5.

Officials say they tried to render medical aid, but the Henry County Coroner's Office ultimately declared Battle to be dead. An official cause of death has not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Battle had been in custody at the Henry County Jail since Dec. 20, 2023.