Henry County gears up for McDonough Parkway Extension, a downtown bypass

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Henry County released these aerial images on its Facebook page showing the McDonough Parkway Extension project work being done around State Route 155 at Turner Church Road on Aug. 15, 2024. (Supplied)

The McDonough Parkway Extension project is about to kick into high gear. Crews will begin clearing and road work soon around State Route 155 at Turner Church Road to improve traffic flow and connectivity. Once completed, the extension will serve as an east-west bypass around McDonough Square, offering residents an alternative route to the historic downtown district. The project is funded by the Henry County Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax, marking the first of seven major construction projects to advance under this initiative. The county has worked closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation over the past several years to bring the project to its current construction phase.

District 3 Commissioner Dee Anglyn expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting its potential to ease local traffic. "I am thrilled about the enhanced connectivity that will help move residents around McDonough more efficiently. Soon, McDonough Parkway will link to South Highway 155, Highway 20 / 81, Jonesboro Road, Highway 42, and back to North Highway 155. Thank you to our residents for investing in our community with SPLOST dollars," Anglyn said.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved a construction contract for the project in April 2024, awarding it to Southeastern Site Development, Inc. of Newnan, at a projected cost of $14.5 million. The county issued a notice to proceed on July 15, 2024, with an estimated completion date set for January 2026.

The McDonough Parkway Extension will span approximately one mile, beginning at the current eastern terminus near Walnut Creek Elementary School. The project includes the construction of a new two-lane road extending eastward to intersect with SR 155 at Turner Church Road. A new bridge will be constructed to accommodate the elevation change between McDonough Parkway and SR 155, allowing traffic to cross over both Highway 155 and Dogwood Lane. Additionally, a connector road will provide access between McDonough Parkway and Turner Church Road from Highway 155.

Upon completion, the extension will enable seamless travel between Highways 42 and 155, linking with other segments of McDonough Parkway to form a larger bypass around the town square. The current sections of McDonough Parkway already connect Highway 20/81, Jonesboro Road, and Highway 42. Another segment of the bypass is expected to open between Highway 20 and Henry Parkway Connector in 2025, during the ongoing widening of Highway 20. Together, these developments will create a half-circle bypass around the northwest side of McDonough.

Click here for more information on the county’s SPLOST program.